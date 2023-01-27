WHEN Julia McGregor started to consider further studies, one question from her mum changed her life: if you could start over and do anything, what would you do.
Become a teacher.
The answer seemed simple to the former business operations manager who, with her family's encouragement, seized a chance to undertake four years' full time university studies to re-train.
As back-to-school nerves and excitement builds for pupils and their families, so too is the excitement building for Ms McGregor.
The 43-year-old now faces her first day of class on Tuesday, a composite grade one and two at Buninyong Primary School.
The past week alone has been filled with meetings and setting up her classroom. While Ms McGregor said she was lucky to meet her class in an orientation session last year, she could hardly wait to get started proper.
"I've been enjoying every moment [setting up the classroom]. My mum and aunt have been helping me - they're both former teachers - with advice to create a fun and engaging classroom environment. I've enjoyed putting a creative spin on my classroom," Ms McGregor said.
"It's been nice to meet my new colleagues and the grounds at the school are amazing but I'm definitely looking forward to my first class of my own."
Ms McGregor felt well-prepared to step into the classroom based on her course experience at ACU Ballarat and opportunities to get in extra classroom experience in the state government's bid to alleviate the widespread teacher shortage.
"Being a graduate teacher at this point in time has been unique. I've had the opportunity to get into the classroom in support for schools and as a casual relief teacher," Ms McGregor said.
"Relief teaching was fantastic. I did it at the school where I had my final placement and moved through all the different year levels - I even taught Japanese lessons one day. It was a chance to try the trade on top on placements, which are all supervised, and getting an extra understanding of the curriculum."
Ms McGregor said the ACU teaching program also had a strong emphasis on being part of a learning community: learning from colleagues and, importantly, from pupils.
Kylie Vanderkley is always telling parents their child is lucky if they land a graduate teacher.
Ms Vanderkley is an associate lecturer in education for ACU Ballarat. She said graduate teachers brought a fresh energy, enthusiasm and love to the profession.
At the same time, Ms Vanderkley urged anyone who knew a graduate teacher to reach out and wish them well for their first day.
Stories of teacher burn-out and high demands on classroom teachers amid a statewide teacher shortage have been widely reported in what could already be a nervous time for graduate teachers preparing to take on their first classes.
Ms Vanderkley said ACU equipped graduate teachers with best practice not just for students, but to look after themselves as well. She said ACU encouraged its graduate teachers to set clear boundaries with parents and the school from the outset - and to have fun.
"If you know a graduate teacher, make sure to say 'good luck and you've totally got this'," Ms Vanderkley said. "Our graduates are ready to walk into classrooms - they're connected to other teachers, they've planned and are well-prepared.
"I would encourage graduate teachers to take a big deep breath and to enjoy the first day experience. It's completely normal to have nerves for a new class...there is no such thing as perfect teaching. You always need to keep shifting, be flexible and look to children's interests and needs."
Ms Vanderkley said she felt teaching a "very much a calling" for the pre-service teachers she worked with.
She said it was important graduate teachers remember to enjoy the privilege of being a classroom teacher and trust they were ready.
For Ms McGregor, her experience working with a charity in Melbourne was a reminder that what you did in life could have an incredible impact. She is also a passionate life-long learner. Teaching has felt like the right fit and she has loved every minute so far.
1. Get to know you students. Focus on build relationships, find out what interests them, how they learn best and what supports them might need.
2. Send a letter to parents. In this letter introduce yourself and let parents know the best way and best time to communicate with you.
3. Set your classroom up for success. Have clear labels, use text labels and pictures. Make your space welcoming and inclusive.
4. Be organised, use a diary. It is helpful to have a yearly, semester, term and weekly plan.
5. Set up a classroom routine and classroom expectation. Working with your students regarding what your classroom should look like, feel like, sound like can be very powerful.
6. Book in time with your mentor. Be aware of support networks at your school. It is also helpful to stay connected with your friends from university.
7. Ask questions, you are not expected to know everything.
8. Make your lessons engaging, focusing on teaching at students' points of need.
9. Celebrate your success and learn from your mistakes.
10. Look after yourself.
