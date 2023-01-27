The Courier
Ballarat public art trial to prevent graffiti begins on iconic building

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
Starting on Monday, visual improvements will be made to the Intersport wall at the Little Bridge Street and Main Road intersections. Picture by Kate Healy

A City of Ballarat public art trial to stop graffiti in the CBD will see a prominent wall, which is subject to constant tagging, transformed into a bright mural.

