The Courier
Home/What's On
What's on

Ballarat Cycle Classic 2023: Moore family calls on riders for gravity enduro

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 29 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Club MUD members Craig Moore, Quinn Moore (age 14) and Felix Moore (17) are encouraging people to make Ballarat Cycle Classic's inaugural gravity enduro jam a family affair. Picture by Kate Healy

MOUNTAIN biking siblings Felix and Quinn Moore say the new gravity enduro might look intimidating but anyone could do it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.