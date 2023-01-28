MOUNTAIN biking siblings Felix and Quinn Moore say the new gravity enduro might look intimidating but anyone could do it.
The Club MUD duo suggest you could take it slow and careful or pick up the pace for a challenge because the course got harder and faster with speed.
They are calling on people to sign up for the Ballarat Cycle Classic's gravity enduro next month to support the major fundraiser for Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute.
This is the first time the Classic will introduce a competitive edge to the cycling festival. The downhill mountain bike challenge will run to a jam format: the chance to ride trails as many times as you like with the fastest times recorded; but, riders must complete each of the six trails at least once.
The Black Hill trails are short, fast and involve a mix of flow, jump and technical lines on a loamy clay surface.
Quinn encouraged riders to give the event a go.
"Expect to have a lot of fun - it's very cool," Quinn said. "Trails are not too long but have a good amount of technical lines so you get great value for the time it takes to pedal up for the rides."
The new downhill events are part of a growing trend in off-road cycling and follow the addition of the Classic's popular gravel grind last year.
Gravity enduro riders will share an event village with gravel grinders near the base of the Black Hill trails.
Organisers are planning the space as a spot for enduro riders to chill between rides and to chat to other riders.
IN OTHER NEWS
Quinn, who is preparing to contest nationals, said there was great camaraderie among the mountain bike community, with everyone encouraging each other.
She urged more girls to give the discipline a try.
"I would definitely like to see more girls on the trails," Quinn said.
"For girls, it might seem intimidating to come out and have a shot when there are mostly boys about. I'd encourage them to come out and give it a go - the guys are lovely and welcoming. When I started riding I was the only girl, but the more people that come out to ride, the more girls there are."
Quinn also said it was possible for people to tackle the trails with a hard tail mountain bike - the ride without suspension might just seem a little bumpier. She also said there were options to go around parts of the trail, depending on skill.
Most of all, Quinn said there was always plenty of advice about.
Registrations for Ballarat Cycle Classic's gravity enduro close on Monday. Entries for all other events, including the gravel grind, road rides and family rides, remain open until the Classic on February 18 and 19. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
