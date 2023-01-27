A 42-year-old Wendouree man had his car impounded after being allegedly nabbed driving at more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit while using his mobile phone.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers spotted a silver Ford Mondeo travelling through a Howitt Street intersection about 9pm on Friday.
It is alleged the man was using his mobile phone and police intercepted the vehicle.
The driver tested positive to a preliminary breath test and was taken to a police station where he returned a reading of .177.
The driver lost his licence for 12 months and his vehicle impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1425.
A Wendouree man is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other related offences.
