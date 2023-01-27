The Courier
Police

Wendouree man expected to face charges after allegedly being caught on his mobile phone while driving drunk

MS
By Michelle Smith
January 28 2023
A Wendouree man was driving this silver Mondeo when police pulled him over. Picture supplied

A 42-year-old Wendouree man had his car impounded after being allegedly nabbed driving at more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit while using his mobile phone.

Local News

