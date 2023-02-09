The Courier
Former Rebel Aaron Cadman pushing for round one selection with GIANTS

By Edward Holland
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:39pm, first published 1:00pm
Former GWV Rebel Aaron Cadman in his new colours. Picture by Getty Images

Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate turned No. 1 AFL National Draft pick Aaron Cadman has continued to tick all the boxes at the GWS Giants during pre-season.

