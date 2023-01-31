The Courier
Education

Year 12 Leah Stevens part of ACU Ballarat pilot teaching program

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
January 31 2023 - 3:00pm
Leah Stevens has completed two university teaching units at ACU Ballarat this summer as part of a new program helping to fast-track young teachers. Picture by Adam Trafford

LEAH Stevens is starting year 12 knowing she has earned an unconditional offer to study teaching at Australian Catholic University Ballarat.

Journalist

Local News

