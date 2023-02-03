Man arrested after suspicious unit fire in Sebastopol

A man has been arrested and police are investigating after a unit caught fire in Sebastopol on Thursday night.
Fire crews were called to Vale Street about 9.30pm, to find a fire spreading to a neighbouring unit through the roof.
The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, before the scene was handed over to Victoria Police.
A 53-year-old man was then arrested, before being taken to hospital for assessment.
No one else was injured in the incident, according to a police spokesperson.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and the investigation remains ongoing," they said in a statement.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
