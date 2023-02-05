ARGUABLY the AFL's most important team kept a low profile in Ballarat for a pre-season training camp at the weekend.
All AFL goal and boundary umpires had a rare chance to come together to train and prepare as a team. Unlike their field counterparts, members in these two disciplines typically work state based through the season.
The team camp was also their first in a couple of years due to pandemic restrictions.
Their stay attracted a few interested onlookers to a training session at St Patrick's College on Saturday morning, with goal posts specially put in for the occasion. But the camp mostly went unnoticed, including further training sessions at Federation University.
For Ballarat goal export Callum Leonard the trip was also a great chance to return to his old high school for football training.
Leonard said the new St Pats surface held up well in the wet weather - but he quipped there was a bit of ribbing about the cold summer's day from his peers who had traveled to the camp from Perth and Brisbane.
Leonard said a lot of people in general were a little surprised by the amount of training that goes into umpiring at the highest level.
"Some think it's a full-time job and some think it's just a couple of sessions a week and games," Leonard said. "But there is a lot to umpiring at that level and what it takes in the AFL...Umpiring has opened up a lot of opportunities and pathways for me. I actually don't ever take it for granted."
Leonard took up goal umpiring with Ballarat Football Umpires Association when he realised he "wasn't very good at football" but this was a way to stay in the game and get paid - with a great spot to watch the play.
He said the role got a little more serious as he had the chance to progress through the ranks. He often still pinched himself when realising he was in the AFL.
The AFL starts pre-season matches later this month. Leonard's training schedule features weekly group sessions in Victoria and online coaching until the premiership season starts with Richmond and Carlton opening round one action at the MCG on March 16.
Western Bulldogs will set up for an AFL community camp in Ballarat from February 24-26 with an intra-club hit-out pencilled in. The Bulldogs spent last week in a training camp in Portsea.
Leonard encouraged anyone wanting to stay involved in the game to check out the BFUA and boost numbers for the season ahead.
