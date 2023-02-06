AS ONE beloved Ballarat publican bows out, another prominent publican is poised to take the reins to one of the most prominent watering holes in the city's west.
Australian Hotels Association national president David Canny confirmed to The Courier on Monday he had been hoping settlement for The Park Hotel would be cleared that day.
Mr Canny, a long-time owner of the Red Lion Hotel in the city's east, is set to take ownership from Jason Yean, who was also well-known for making JD's Sports Bar one of Ballarat's most popular nightspots before moving to The Park Hotel a decade ago.
Sunday lunch was the final official shift for Mr Yean before closing for dinner to enjoy a celebratory drink with staff.
The move has sparked a stream of well wishes for Mr Yean via social media from those who had enjoyed his hospitality or employment in Ballarat through decades.
Mr Canny said The Park Hotel was a great opportunity.
"We'll do a little work to it, but it's recognised as a good pub," Mr Canny said.
"It is one of the only pubs for that area of town...that's a big catchment area with all the development in the west."
The Park Hotel has been offering bistro and casual dining and features a TAB sports bar, screening major sporting events live.
A beer garden has also often been a popular spot for Sunday afternoon live music sessions.
Open seven days, the hotel has also been well-known for its child-friendly play areas, allowing parents to keep a close eye on children as they dine.
Based near The Arch of Victory, The Park is one of the last pubs on the city outskirts heading along Sturt Street.
The Park has been well-known for supporting a string of community football netball clubs and cricket clubs in the region.
In 2021, The Park transformed its whole menu into Western Bulldogs-themed offerings during lockdown when the 'Dogs reached the AFL grand final against Melbourne in Perth.
Mr Canny is a long-time advocate for the role pubs play in their communities and neighbourhoods, including major events.
As well as the Red Lion, Mr Canny is a director for The Montague Hotel in South Melbourne.
A second-generation hotelier, Mr Canny joined the AHA Victorian council in 1998 and was elected to the executive committee 10 years later. Mr Canny was elected AHA national president in October.
Mr Yean was unavailable for comment on Monday.
The Courier understands Mr Yean is taking a break to decide his next move.
This change for The Park Hotel come as Freight Bar and Restaurant and The Mallow have also gone under new ownership in the past couple of months.
