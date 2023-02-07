Police investigating after men crash into Clarkes Hill paddock fences

UPDATE 9.15am: Police confirmed they are investigating a crash near Clarkes Hill on Tuesday night.
According to a Victoria Police Media spokesperson, it's understood a Subaru wagon "smashed through multiple fences on a property on Bungaree-Creswick Road", about 8.45pm.
While the four men in the car were all taken to hospital, no one else was injured.
"Investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing," the spokesperson added.
A crash near Clarkes Hill on Tuesday night led to four men being taken to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, on the Bungaree-Creswick Road, about 8.45pm.
According to an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson, paramedics treated three men in their 20s and one man in his late teens at the scene.
"All four men were taken to Ballarat Hospital in a stable condition," they said.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear at this stage.
Victoria Police has been contacted for further information.
