Despite a number of challenges in the Australian manufacturing industry over the past two years, a Ballarat factory continues to grow and innovate.
Staff at Mars Wrigley's Ballarat factory, in the suburb of Wendouree, have developed a new product which is currently on the shelves.
The product, a Malteser coated in gold chocolate, is a sign of the growth and innovation path the company is embarking on, says Mars Wrigley Australia's general manager Andrew Leakey.
"Manufacturing in Australia can be hard. The industry as a whole has faced a number of challenges over the last two years including labour shortages, rising cost pressures, and supply disruptions," Mr Leakey says in a media release.
"While many companies have reined in investment to combat some of these pressures, we've continued to invest in modernising our manufacturing capabilities and innovation pipeline."
The newest product, which is manufactured in Wendouree, follows a $25.5 million investment into the company's manufacturing site in 2022.
"Our latest $25.5 million investment in our factory last year has not only cemented our commitment to Australian manufacturing, it illustrates our ability to lead the world on exciting new products that meet consumer demands," Mr Leakey said.
He said he was proud of the Ballarat team leading the innovation from end to end, which showed the talent within the Australian organisation, while future-proofing Australian manufacturing.
Mars Wrigley has been in Ballarat for more than 40 years and has more than half its Australian workforce located in Ballarat.
The company's recyclable paper-based packaging for Mars Bars, Milky Way and Snickers will be available in stores from April 2023.
