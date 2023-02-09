Gun mid joins Swans departures list

Ballarat Swans midfielder Lachlan Dawson has signed with the Noosa Tigers in the Queensland Australian Football League.
The 22-year-old departs the Swans after 35 games across three seasons.
Dawson lined up in 16 games for Ballarat in the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season, averaging over 18 disposals and 4.6 tackles per game.
He enjoyed a season-high 31-disposal outing against Sunbury in round 11, in which the escape artists snuck home with a one-point victory.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate also spent four years in the VFL system, affiliated with Footscray and Port Melbourne.
Dawson said the move from Ballarat up north was "very appealing", with the former Swan having family in Noosa.
The midfielder adds to a Ballarat departures list that includes Jack Blackburn (Barwon Heads), Jake Dunne (Learmonth), Aiden Domic (Buninyong) and Austin McPherson (Carngham-Linton).
Chris Maple has taken over as coach for 2023, replacing Joe Carmody who stepped down after four years in the role.
Ballarat finished the home-and-away season second on the ladder, before bowing out of premiership contention with a preliminary finals loss to eventual runner-up Sebastopol.
