Ballarat's iconic begonia festival is returning to its traditional Labour Day long weekend in 2023.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said people could look forward to many new things to see and do at this years event.
"It's not just the same thing that rolls out year upon year, there's always fresh faces, there's a new look, there's a new take on something, and that's why we want people to continue to come out," he said.
Cr Hudson, who has memories of the festival as a child, said the event had evolved over the years.
"It's now harnessed itself to be much more specific about gardening and how gardeners can actually improve," he said.
There will be a number of lifestyle and gardening experts at the festival, and Cr Hudson said it was a great place for people, including himself, to come if they are thinking of transforming their gardens.
"I think as space becomes a little bit tighter, people want to be able to develop their own backyard spaces into nice places to go and relax, and that's where people can get that information," he said.
"I mow the lawns, and I dabble a little bit more, but I could certainly learn more by attending some of the workshops, so that might be my aim this year."
ALSO IN THE NEWS
One of the main attractions at the festival will be performing arts company SWAY, which involves performers atop 15-foot sway poles.
Member of SWAY, Emily Bloom, said their acrobatic four-person show is about going on a journey of self discovery, imagination and inclusion.
This will be Ms Bloom's first time performing in Ballarat, and she's thrilled to be working in a place she loves.
"We're all really excited because we love regional work, it brings the whole community together and we always get massive turnouts," she said.
"We'll stay the whole weekend, we can't wait."
The 71st Ballarat Begonia Festival will run from March 11 to 13 at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
