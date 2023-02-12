A POPULAR Buninyong pizza shop is working to double its capacity for diners as the town shifts to its new normal.
The Red Door Pizzeria has applied to City of Ballarat for a permit to allow 100 patrons on site.
Pizzeria owner Katrine Taylor said the venue had the space to host more people but this was restricted to 50 people under the restaurant's existing liquor licence.
A year on from pandemic restrictions lifting coupled with road upgrades complete along Buninyong's busy Warrenheip Street, Ms Taylor said there had been an increasing demand from customers for more functions.
Ms Taylor said the timing felt right. She was hopeful of an Autumn re-launch for the business.
"Originally what sparked the application was we've had lots of enquiries for private functions and people wanting to do birthday parties and engagement parties," Ms Taylor said.
"...The timing for finally getting a permit goes with the relaunching of what we've always wanted to do: more live music, more people in seats and more chance for people to meet with each other, making the most of the space."
Flood damage last year forced the pizza shop to upgrade its back under-cover dining space and Ms Taylor said they were also working to improve the backyard for outdoor dining.
The road redevelopment of Warrenheip Street had also allowed for street dining out the front of the shop.
Ms Taylor said it was great to have the extra space for dining but they had to be able to use it, especially with a push to bring more regular live music into play. The restaurant had previously had some live music but this had become intermittent during pandemic restrictions.
The Red Door Pizzeria moved into the central Buninyong space about eight years ago, shifting from further along Warrenheip Street on the outskirts of town towards Mount Helen.
Ms Taylor, who also owns cafe Maggie and Kate, bought the pizza shop about two years ago.
