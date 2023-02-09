The Courier
What's on

Boardwalk Country Music Festival 2023: Ballarat's Kryal Castle to host Jimmie Allen, Gavin DeGraw, Shannon Noll

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Noll performs at North Gardens in 2017. Picture by Dylan Burns

Kryal Castle's run of massive music festivals continues, with the announcement of the debut Boardwalk Country Music Festival this April.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.