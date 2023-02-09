Kryal Castle's run of massive music festivals continues, with the announcement of the debut Boardwalk Country Music Festival this April.
US heavyweights Jimmie Allen and Gavin DeGraw will headline, with Kasey Chambers, Shannon Noll, Busby Marou, the Wolfe Brothers, and Darlinghurst also playing.
Part of a massive east coast festival tour, Boardwalk follows the announcement of The World Is A Vampire at Kryal Castle, featuring the Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction.
Promoters One World Entertainment, who are also bringing the Pumpkins to Ballarat, note Jimmie Allen has been nominated for multiple Grammy awards and hit number one on Australia's country music charts this year, his fourth single to do so.
Gavin DeGraw, meanwhile, went platinum on his debut 20 years ago, and hasn't stopped since, while Kasey Chambers, who is also performing this weekend at Beaufort's Pyrenees Hideout Festival, remains one of Australia's most beloved singer-songwriters.
Shannon Noll - Nollsie to his legions of mates - has been on the scene for decades after getting to the final two in the first Australian Idol, and is a familiar face in Ballarat. Expect big, big festival singalongs.
Busby Marou recently finished recording their fifth album Blood Red, scheduled for release in July 2023, which feels like a true realization of the unlimited potential they have shown until this point, and The Wolfe Brothers, who finished second in Australia's Got Talent in 2012, have built up a reputation as the country's leading country rock act.
Tickets to Boardwalk go on sale February 14 at 9am from oneworldentertainment.com.au.
