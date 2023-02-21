Victorian Band Kingswood are coming to Ballarat as part of a record breaking tour.
Guitarist Alex Laska said the tour would be the longest in Australian history, as the band attempted to play 120 shows across six months.
"We bought an old coach to do it, which will be coming down to Ballarat and we all live on it, it sleeps eight people, it has a front and back lounge, bathroom, toilet, and we're going to try and break a record," he said.
The band will be playing tracks from their upcoming album Home which will be released in February, and Mr Laska said it would be different to all their previous work.
"It's an extravaganza of alt-country and southern rock blues guitar and beautiful songwriting, and the best Kingswood experience in our opinion to date, and it's very self indulgent, and it was cathartic and beautiful, and took our whole hearts and our souls," he said.
"If you don't know the band, this is the best entry point for the band, if you do know the band this is the best album we've made so far."
The band is looking forward to coming to Ballarat, a place they are familiar with, and the hometown of bassist Braiden Michetti.
"We've played it that many times over the years, we've always had friends down in Ballarat," said Mr Laska.
"We've probably played Ballarat about 10 to 15 times in the last 10 years, so it's almost once a year, we love it, it's a beautiful place."
This will be Kingswood's first Australian shows since COVID, after performing in Europe and the US in 2022.
But Mr Laska said they were looking forward to engaging with local crowds again after the experience was taken away during the pandemic.
"We just can't wait to do it for a country with people we love, and in towns and cities and regions we love," he said.
"Just come along, support Australian music and support regional touring, and support independent bands and fill your life again with music."
Kingswood will be playing at Volta in Ballarat on February 24.
