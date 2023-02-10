The Courier

Miners Rest road works: Night works ahead for Maryborough Road roundabout

By Alex Ford
February 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Road closures and night works ahead for off-ramp roundabout

Nightworks near Miners Rest will begin on Sunday night, as construction on a new Western Freeway off-ramp roundabout continues.

