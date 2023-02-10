Road closures and night works ahead for off-ramp roundabout

Nightworks near Miners Rest will begin on Sunday night, as construction on a new Western Freeway off-ramp roundabout continues.
The roundabout is being built at the Ballarat-Maryborough Road interchange with the freeway, and Regional Roads Victoria is warning drivers Howe Street will be closed between Normlyttle Parade and the Western Freeway from 7pm Sunday to 5am Monday.
According to RRV, there will be detours in place while essential drainage works are completed.
The nightworks may be moved to the following night if conditions are not right, an update warns.
"The Western Freeway westbound exit and entry ramps will remain open to traffic entering and exiting the freeway from Ballarat-Maryborough Road, south of the freeway," the update adds.
The left turn lane onto Howe Street from the freeway is expected to remain closed for at least three months.
"A detour will be in place at the intersection via the right turn towards Learmonth Road, with motorists able to perform a U-turn at the Airport Road/Learmonth Rd/Ballarat Link Road roundabout," the update states.
Construction on the roundabout is expected to be fully finished in October.
Elsewhere, the City of Ballarat is preparing to begin construction on a roundabout at the notorious Ring Road and Gregory Street West intersection, and planning is continuing on a roundabout at Remembrance Drive and Madden Road.
Work is also continuing at the Navigators Road and Warrenheip Road intersection in the city's east.
