Ballarat's returned service personnel have banded together in effort to urge other ex-Defence members to speak up as part of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
The investigation, which was established in July 2021, was prompted by harrowing figures which found as a nation, Australia had lost more of its service people to suicide in the last two decades than from active operations.
Ballarat man, Daniel Hooper who served in the Royal Australian Navy for almost 13 years and had been deployed to war-torn countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, said it was "extremely important" for anyone, regardless of their time in the force, to voice their concerns.
"If you've served one day or 30 years, if you've got a story it's worth telling," Mr Hooper said.
While Mr Hooper has yet to make a formal response to the commissioner, he said his submission will be based on improving the support mechanisms in place for service people once they've returned back to civilian life.
"When I came back home I didn't leave the house; I didn't involve myself with anyone other than my wife and children and even that wasn't great," Mr Hooper said.
"I had no income for four and a half years; I didn't know what to do with myself.
"They expected me to retire at 34 and sit on the couch; so it was extremely hard."
Thankfully, Mr Hooper stumbled upon beekeeping about six years ago which he credits to "saving [his] life".
He said it was activities such as these that also needed to be prioritised to help returned service personnel navigate such traumatic ordeals.
"It really needs to be looked at. It's not just all about the DVA (Department of Veterans' Affairs). We all know they've got issues but it's about how can we help the veteran," Mr Hooper said.
"They (veterans) can't control the uncontrollable; it's about thinking outside the box and finding something that can help the veterans and their family sort of move on."
Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre secretary Andrew Hamilton, who was involved with the Australian Defence Force for just under 28 years, said while it was crucial to have first hand accounts from service people, it was just as necessary to have family members coming forward as well.
"It's not just for veterans; it's for veterans families as well. They suffer as much as the veteran," Mr Hamilton said.
"There are so many issues out there causing suffering for defense members and their families that without change will not stop suicides or mental health problems."
For Mr Hamilton, he said his submission will not only detail his time from his service but also the aftermath of having to deal with the health implications which were a consequence.
He said while it was difficult to grapple with a "medical discharge" due to his bodily injuries, it was even more taxing having his condition accepted by DVA.
"I was constantly having to retell my story and it was quite all over the place and even once I thought I was over and done with, something else always popped up," Mr Hamilton said.
On February 11, the Defence and Veterans Legal Service visited Ballarat as part of a Victorian tour to help shed light on the investigation and aid ex-defence personnel with expressing their concerns.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service (DVLS) lawyer Steven Baras-Miller, speaking to the crowd on Saturday at Barkly Square, explained their skills were free to any returned service people and their families.
He encouraged those involved in the defence force in any way to submit a formal response. He said while some saw the exercise as futile it could also be viewed as a gesture to one's younger self and a form of catharsis.
Mr Baras-Miller said there were three ways a person could make a submission including through a private session, which would involve a one-on-one session with a commissioner. He said this process was ideal for those who did not want their information released to the general public.
The other two methods involve a written submission where one can choose to remain anonymous and a public submission. There is also the option to appear as witness during a hearing.
He emphasised, during his talk, royal commission investigations were exempt from defamation and there were also protections in place for those who feared retribution.
As of February 11, there have been 2980 submissions received, 258 private sessions held and 243 witnesses.
The government's response to the the Interim Report of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, which was handed down in August 2022, saw the government implement one of 13 recommendations.
This recommendation, labelled as number five, was the removal of a DVA average staffing level cap.
The government "agreed" to recommendation nine which is to improve the DVA's release of administrative information and recommendation one to simplify and harmonise veteran compensation and rehabilitation legislation.
To get in touch with DVLS call 1800 331 800. If you are interested in submitting through a private session you must register before April 28. The final report is set to be presented in June 2024.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
