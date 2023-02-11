The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat votes to amend planning scheme with 'permanent heritage controls'

By Malvika Hemanth
February 12 2023 - 3:30am
Fourth generation Ballarat Chinese descendant Brian Foo and Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat president Charles Zhang are overjoyed with the City of Ballarat's decision to seek "permanent heritage controls" from the Planning Minister for five properties including Victory House. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

A push for heritage has been highlighted as a focal point for the City of Ballarat.

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

