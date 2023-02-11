A man has died after a crash at the Daylesford Speedway on Saturday evening.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed a report is being prepared for the Coroner.
"Investigators have been told a 48-year-old man was driving at an organised event at a raceway off Basin Road about 7.30pm," they said.
"The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries where he later died."
The crash occurred during a large all-day meet at the Speedway, which also featured the Chivers Memorial Race.
The Daylesford Speedway has been approached for comment.
