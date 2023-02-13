The Courier

Ballarat retirement village residents celebrate 70th wedding anniversaries

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John and Margaret Thomas are among four couples celebrating their 70th wedding anniveraries at the same Ballarat North retirement village. Picture by Adam Trafford/contributed

Four resident couples from the same Ballarat North retirement village will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversaries during the next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.