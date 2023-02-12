The Ballarat Gift is the headline event in a massive weekend in sport.
The heats yesterday brought out big crowds, ahead of the finals on Sunday afternoon.
It was also a big weekend for cricket and bowls, with The Courier's photographer extraordinaire Adam Trafford dropping in on the round 16 BCA match between Golden Point and Naps-Sebas, and the Division One Saturday pennant match between Ballarat and Victoria.
There's also the Head of Schoolboys Regatta from Lake Wendouree, with Ballarat schools taking on squads from across the state.
