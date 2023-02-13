The Courier
What's on

Moneghetti, FitzGerald to lead Commonwealth Games-themed Twilight Talk

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 13 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympian and Commonwealth Games all-rounder Steve Moneghetti and triple Victorian Football League premiership coach Gerard FitzGerald will focus the next Twilight Talks on leadership and what major events can offer a city.

COMMONWEALTH Games benefits and expectations for Ballarat will be in the spotlight from one of Australia's most well-versed experts in the international multi-sport event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.