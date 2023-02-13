COMMONWEALTH Games benefits and expectations for Ballarat will be in the spotlight from one of Australia's most well-versed experts in the international multi-sport event.
Olympian and Commonwealth Games marathon gold medallist Steve Moneghetti will headline Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute's next Twilight Talks session on Wednesday alongside triple Victorian Football League premiership coach Gerard FitzGerald, who brings his expertise in leadership.
BMI vice-president Prue Bentley said Twilight Talks was about creating a series with broad appeal on the issues that matter most to Ballarat - and the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria was far more reaching than just a sporting event.
Mr Bentley said while Mr Moneghetti was very much an advocate for the Games, he had an informed perspective in the positive outcomes and infrastructure legacy Ballarat should expect from hosting duties.
Mr Moneghetti has competed in four Commonwealth Games, capturing marathon gold in 1994 Games in Victoria, Canada, silver (1990 Auckland, New Zealand) and two bronze (1986 Edinburgh, Scotland and for the 10,000 metres in the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games in Malaysia).
He has also been mayor for the 2006 Melbourne athletes' village and Australia's chef de mission for Delhi in 2010, Glasgow in 2014 and Gold Coast 2018.
Ballarat is set to host the Games' athletics program, including the marathon, and boxing for the regional Victorian offering in what is set to be the biggest sporting event in the city's history.
The city is not completely unfamiliar with Commonwealth Games action, having hosted some basketball qualifying rounds at the Minerdome for the 2006 Melbourne Games.
Ballarat is also one of three Australian Olympic cities - along with Melbourne and Sydney - having hosed the 1956 Olympic rowing regatta.
Ms Bentley said the Twilight Talks session was a chance to look at what Ballarat as a whole can gain from doing the Games this new way, drawing on Mr Moneghetti's experience while Mr FitzGerald will offer a complementary perspective on what makes good leadership.
The session is the second of five weekly, free Twilight Talks at the BMI. It follows the success of The Red Planet and Ballarat's Lady Astronomer session on Mars with Greame Hood and historian Anne Beggs-Sunter.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton and Future Shapers will delve into tackling homelessness, technology guru George Fong and Federation University cyber security expert Omaru Maruatona will talk data safety and former Labor state secretary Jenny Beacham and historian Phil Roberts will explore The Ballarat Club and trades hall history.
Ms Bentley said the sessions were a chance to bring new people of all ages and backgrounds into the BMI for a range of talks. Twilight Talks follows the success of the Ballarat Innovators series late last year.
"We recognise a lot of people don't know we're there and we do want more people coming in to visit," Ms Bentley said. "We hope people realise this is a safe and fun place to be for conversations. We have an amazing collection and want more people to experience that, too."
Twilight Talks, in partnership with Community Bank Buninyong, are weekly at Ballaarat Mechanics Institute on Sturt Street from 5.30pm. Register: ballaratmi.org.au/events.
