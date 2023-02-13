The Courier
Health

December waiting times at Ballarat Base Hospital ED 'longest they have been during pandemic'

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waiting times at Ballarat Base Hospital ED have reduced since a peak in December

Waiting times for treatment at Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department during December were the longest they have been throughout the pandemic, as a COVID surge at the end of the year clogged hospital beds and reduced the number of staff available to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.