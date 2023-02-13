Green light for road surfaces ahead of Ballarat Cycle Classic

Organisers behind Ballarat's biggest mass participation event say urgently-needed road works have been made for cyclist safety on long rides.
Key Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute staff inspected roads undergoing re-sealing in the Moorabool Shire on Monday morning.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is the major annual fundraiser for FECRI, Australia's only regional cancer research centre and one that, with no government funding, relies on community support.
A FECRI spokesperson confirmed organisers would continue to work through the week with all councils to ensure roads and surfaces were acceptable for riders because "rider safety remains paramount".
A stretch in the Moorabool Shire had been deemed "acceptable" for the Classic's longest road rides, the 85-kilometre, 100km and 160km (SPUD100).
The spokesperson reiterated that it has been a tough winter and councils continue to be repairing infrastructure.
Organisers are encouraging riders to ride to the conditions and to support each other, including calling out possible hazards on the course.
A course briefing would be delivered, as always, to riders on Sunday morning at the start line.
Weather conditions for Sunday are expected to be sunny with a top of 25C.
Ballarat Cycle Classic features a gravel program, including the new gravity enduro jam, on Saturday, with road and family rides, plus the pet-friendly lake walk on Sunday.
All events, excepting the jam, are focused on participation, not racing.
Enter: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
