The Air Ambulance has been called to the scene of a crash involving a ute and truck on the Western Freeway at Invermay Park.
Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes near Swinglers Road, about 5.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are not clear at this stage.
"A man believed to be in his 50s has injuries to his legs and is in a serious but stable condition," an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.
"An air ambulance has been dispatched."
The incident has resulted in both westbound lanes of the freeway to be closed while the scene is cleared.
Police confirmed detours are in place.
