CANCER runs through generations in survivor Trish Zukauskas' family and it hurts deeply.
Her niece Lauren Ruddick died about three weeks ago, aged 38, with tumours in both her breasts that aggressively reached stage four quickly. She has two children under age 10 and a partner, and the ripple effects are felt in the whole family.
Trish, who was diagnosed with breast cancer more than two years ago, also lost her older sister Lynette Moors to breast cancer 15 years ago. They both had mastectomies.
Trish lost her brother-in-law Allen Bartlett to lung cancer about a year ago.
To get moving in Ballarat Cycle Classic this weekend is about more than hope for Trish's family. For Trish, supporting homegrown research is also supporting education and more informed choices for anyone who must face cancer.
Diet, lifestyle and better life choices will always be in the back of their minds, but Trish said learning more about advances in treatment was also vital.
The ATM gene mutation runs in Trish's family and can increase the chance of breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers. Finding out more about the gene and different cancers helps lessen some of the overwhelming shock.
"It's not until you get these things and the doctors ask you which way you want to go. I want my daughter to be aware - should she face cancer - of the language of things and not to be shocked like me," Trish said.
"With a cancer diagnosis, it's like you go to another country and everyone speaks a different language, but if you know a few words you're not as fearful.
"...Years ago you really only heard of one or two people who had cancer, but we're hearing of more and more younger people - and we need to make the community aware of what support is needed."
About 20 members in Trish's extended family will take part in Ballarat Cycle Classic. Most will do the pet-friendly lake walk, a few have signed up for road rides and the most adventurous will take on the new gravity enduro jam downhill competition.
They do so in memory of Lauren, Allen and Lynette.
Every cent from registrations directly supports the internationally-recognised work of Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute scientists. Ballarat is home to Australia's only regional-based cancer research hub and relies entirely on community support.
For Friday only, PETstock is doubling any donations made to Ballarat Cycle Classic, including those in support of participants.
There is also still time to take part: gravel events are on Saturday; road and family events are Sunday.
Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au
