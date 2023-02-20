A new centre is set to open in Ballarat to offer extra educational support for gifted and talented students from as young as three.
Melbourne-based Born to Soar will open its first regional centre, in Ballarat, from the beginning of term two.
Ballarat Grammar will provide classrooms and a base for Born to Soar to run its three programs - for three and four year old children, for prep to year two students, and for grade three to six pupils.
Ballarat Grammar head of junior school Mark Warwick said the program, catering for children from all schools across the region, would extend learning opportunities available to highly able and gifted students.
"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Born to Soar, providing greater access to these programs for families in Ballarat and surrounding areas," he said.
"We know this will provide extended learning opportunities for both young people from Ballarat Grammar and those from other schools and across our community who are looking to push themselves to be the best learners they can be."
Born to Soar founder and chief executive Angus Giles said it was important to give regional students the same opportunities as metropolitan students.
"Our commitment is to reach and support families of highly able and gifted students and make a difference in regional communities," Mr Giles said.
"Importantly, our approach is intrinsically linked and proven to build strong, collaborative connections in thinking and learning with schools and parents."
A parent information night about the program will be held on February 22 at Ballarat Grammar Junior School. Register online.
