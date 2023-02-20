The Courier
Education

Ballarat Grammar to support Born to Soar program for gifted students

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More support for gifted students is coming to Ballarat. Stock image

A new centre is set to open in Ballarat to offer extra educational support for gifted and talented students from as young as three.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.