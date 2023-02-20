One of the region's largest subdivisions could be halted if the City of Ballarat is unable to secure the necessary funding needed to construct vital drainage infrastructure.
The area, known as Pinnacle Estate in Smythes Creek, is planned to accommodate more than 700 dwellings.
The site, bordered by the Glenelg Highway and Kensington Creek, forms part of the council's Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan (PSP).
From the most recent appraisals by Melbourne-based Engeny Water Management (EWM), who the City of Ballarat appointed to undertake the land's drainage strategy in 2012, the firm found the drainage infrastructure projects in place at present were "insufficient to manage flows of water from approved developments".
The City of Ballarat's land drainage strategy forms part of the PSP and is partially funded by the Ballarat West Development Contribution Plan (DCP).
Specifically, the engineering consultancy company has cited "two drainage basins (RB11 and RB12) that are wholly located on Pinnacle Estate" require a "significant increase in size" to reduce the likelihood of development works needing to "cease" into the future.
"To ensure that further development stages and lots can be delivered without disruption and prior to the completion of PSP/DCP review, (anticipated to be completed by mid 2024), it will be necessary to construct basin RB11 and the associated pipes in 2023," the council agenda wrote.
While the council is seeking to draw an unbudgeted $1.940 million from its Developer Contributions Reserve funds to aid in remedying the issue, it has outlined such a predicament was not an "unusual scenario in a growth areas context".
"It is the sort of issue that is anticipated to be addressed through the PSP and DCP review process," the council agenda wrote.
"Three sub-catchments serve Pinnacle Estate, and the drainage strategy review has outlined new infrastructure requirements together with revised costing for these catchments."
The pool of funds the council is hoping to use to help finance the project is unbudgeted. However, the city does cite there is the potential to recoup a "portion" of the money once all works were complete but they were unsure how much exactly this would be.
Additionally, if such a move is enacted it could also result in the council "having to incur additional borrowings" over its four-year budget and 10-year financial plan.
"In the short-term council will have funds available for the project, however funding the drainage now will reduce the reserve and what could be allocated to future requirements under the PSP and DCP (final reduction amount subject to what can be recouped)," the council agenda wrote.
Council officers have also posed the decision could have other risks including there being "no guarantee" additional funding would be supported and fully recouped through the DCP due it being subject to scrutiny by Planning Panels Victoria.
There is also the possibility for the changes to be "refused" by the Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) due to some infrastructure, namely the RB11 pipes, being delivered this year prior to the adoption of the PSP review.
Officers have also reasoned the project could also be seen as a "blow out in costs" taking into account the timing of the project, material availability and the current labour constraints.
They have however noted the affected landowner, Abiwood, had been "full engaged on the proposal" and the developer of Pinnacle Estate was "supportive of (council's) approach".
Councillors are set to move a motion on whether or not to allocate $1.940 million from the Developer Contributions Reserve to construct the drainage basin and associated pipework at Wednesday night's meeting.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
