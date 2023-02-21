The Courier
Health

The UFS Priority Primary Care Clinic is helping reduce non-urgent cases in the emergency department

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UFS chief executive Matt Vagg and UFS primary care operations manager Danielle Trezise in the Priority Primary Care Clinic

Almost 4500 patients have visited the UFS Priority Primary Care Clinic for treatment in its four months of operation, reducing demand at the nearby Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.