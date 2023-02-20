Almost 30 very special young Ballarat residents had a weekend to remember with thrills, spills and beach time on the annual Cops and Kids Camp.
The children and teens, who have cancer or a life threatening illness or have lost a parent through cancer or illness, travelled to Queenscliff for a weekend of unique experiences.
The camps, which have been running for 28 years, pair police and volunteers with the young campers and allow parents to have a weekend off or spend time with other family members.
Campers enjoyed Friday night fish and chips in the park, spent the day at Adventure Park outside Geelong on Saturday before an evening beach walk.
On Sunday water police Sergeant Michael Quirk took campers on trips out in to Port Phillip Bay on a police boat before the group headed for Barwon Heads where they were treated to helicopter rides.
IN THE NEWS
"It was a great weekend and it comes and goes so quick it's hard to believe," said Cops and Kids founder John Moloney.
"We are very lucky because this beautiful community of ours continues to support us. We've been going 28 years and never thought it would get this far.
"It's about the three Cs - children, community and coppers - working together."
