City of Ballarat votes to demolish Lake Wendouree underground toilets

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:23pm, first published 9:20pm
The City of Ballarat has voted to eradicate the underground bathrooms at Lake Wendouree, created in about the 1960s, due to them being non-disability compliant and in a "poor" state at Wednesday's meeting. Picture by Kate Healy.

After holding on for more than seven years, the City of Ballarat has voted in favour of demolishing what was once a key facility at Lake Wendouree.

