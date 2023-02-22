The long running saga for one of the region's top VCE scoring schools to secure a piece of council land has finally come to a close.
On Wednesday night, the City of Ballarat councillors voted seven-one in favour of selling the formerly council-owned pedestrian laneway, which runs from Sturt Street to Murray Street, to Ballarat Clarendon College.
Cr Ben Taylor, who moved the motion, said the process was the "next step" for the booming education centre.
"It is a piece of land that goes nowhere so it's best to dispose of the land," Cr Taylor said.
Similarly, Cr Daniel Moloney, who seconded, said the decision would help reinforce one of "Ballarat's best" colleges.
"We have strong schools that offer the opportunity to grow; it's one of the foundations of a city that has a good strong economy and it's the foundations of good education, health, housing," Cr Moloney said.
While he understood some residents would be dissatisfied with the result, he emphasised it was the "next logical step in a long process".
Cr Belinda Coates was the only individual to object the matter.
"I am philosophically opposed to limiting public access in neighbourhood areas," Cr Coates said.
"It was agreed back in the day to remain public access in perpetuity and the Minister for Planning has over written that."
She cited the move would impact on the "walkability and livability" of those nearby, particularly access to Lake Wendouree for the area's elderly and younger populations.
Kaufmann Property Consultants Mr Mike Kaufmann, who spoke about the sale at the meeting, said the decision to acquire the Murray Street Road Reserve strip was part of their plan to "remove traffic from the local area and assist local users".
The school plans to fence off the college's property boundary from the intersecting end of Murray Street and Ajax Street.
"This would mean the cars that are coming and going, dropping off kids along residential streets would then have to use the Sturt Street area," Mr Kaufmann said.
Historically, the site, which measures about 279.1 square-metres, facilitated access for residents nearby.
However, more recently, Ballarat Clarendon College was able to have this pedestrian easement eradicated and pedestrian access prohibited through approval from the Planning Minister.
In December 2019, the Planning Minister became the responsible authority for the redevelopment following an amendment to the Ballarat Planning Scheme.
Due to the land no longer serving "community utility" and potential to "reduce ongoing maintenance costs and expectation to (the) council" the City of Ballarat favoured the proposition to sell.
A public notice will be issued to community members advising them of the council's intentions and as such, any submissions received in relation to the sale will be considered by the City of Ballarat.
The council will obtain an independent valuation of the land parcel prior to sale.
The pedestrian accessway was first closed in the 1980s when the school embarked on its first growth period.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
