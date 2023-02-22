The Courier
Council

Ballarat Clarendon College expansion continues as it acquires Sturt Street Murray Street strip

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Clarendon College has been successful in its bid to secure the formerly City of Ballarat owned land from Murray Street to Sturt Street. This acquisition is part of the school's expansion master plan. File photo.

The long running saga for one of the region's top VCE scoring schools to secure a piece of council land has finally come to a close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.