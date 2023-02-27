The state government's Lake Wendouree lighting project is well and truly here as underground boring operations began on the lake's foreshore on Monday.
The works, which are being completed by Warrenheip contractors Pipe Pro Directional Drilling, involve drilling one-metre deep holes to make way for seven kilometres of electrical conduit which will power a total 232 light poles.
Specifically, this includes 225 light poles around the lake and seven light poles along Morrison Street, which will light a route from Lake Wendouree to nearby Victoria Park.
Construction will predominantly take place within the confines of the Steve Moneghetti Track and either side of it.
"The City of Ballarat and the contractor will work to ensure minimal disruption to local businesses and other lake users, including those with boatsheds, during the construction phase," a council media release wrote.
"Temporary fencing will be installed around the works areas to ensure public safety with slight detours put in place around sections of the walking track, when required."
Golden Square-based DeAraugo and Lea Electrical is spearheading the project with the City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson anticipating the lights to be switched on "in time for the darker winter months ahead".
"Lake lighting will encourage more residents to step out into our incredible Lake Wendouree precinct for a few extra hours a day all year-round, particularly in the early mornings, evenings and during the winter months," Cr Hudson said.
In its media release, council re-emphasised the high standards the lighting infrastructure will have to meet.
"The lighting design incorporates low spill LED fittings to limit any spill and glare beyond and either side of the path. The lighting spill meets the requirements under the Australian Standard 1158.3.1:2020 Category PP3 for Public Lighting and the Ligman light fittings selected for the project are accredited by the International Dark-sky Association," it states.
"The underground boring works will be guided by a project arborist and will comply with Tree Protection Zones and Structural Root Zones.
"The City of Ballarat has prepared a Tree Management Plan and a Construction Management Plan which also comply with the Australian Standard 4970 Protection of Trees on Development Sites."
The release went on further to reinforce the cultural consideration which had also been accounted for including cultural heritage inductions with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation in January.
When complete, the lights will automatically turn off at 10pm and switch on at 5.30am, powered by renewable energy. Using a sensor, the lights will automatically switch off by themselves during the day.
Construction will be paused during major events including the upcoming Ballarat Begonia Festival, with major rowing and athletic events able to proceed with full access to the Steve Moneghetti Track.
This is the first major step for the $3.17 million project which has faced ongoing scrutiny from residents due to heritage concerns however, was highlighted as a "number one priority" after community consultation in 2017.
The campaign was backed by both major parties in 2018 but has been in the pipeline since 1998 with some believing this idea was conceived even earlier.
In 1998, the Lake Wendouree master plan, which identified lake lighting as a key focus, garnered than more than 80 per cent support.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
