Lake Wendouree lighting boring works now underway

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 6:00pm
A major step was taken as part of the Lake Wendouree lighting project on Monday as part of boring works which will make way for seven kilometres of electrical conduit. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

The state government's Lake Wendouree lighting project is well and truly here as underground boring operations began on the lake's foreshore on Monday.

