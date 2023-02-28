Booze at a venue which hosts axe-throwing may appear to be a deadly combo but the team behind Ballarat Escape Smash Play are assuring residents it will be nothing to fret about.
While the idea to have a liquor licence had always been a vision for the Humffray Street South shop, which opened their doors just before Christmas last year, manager Shayne Minion said it was difficult to obtain one prior to their scheduled open date.
"People who come to the business generally want liquor - we were looking to open up with a liquor licence, but it was taking too long to process so we decided to change that just because we could open faster. So at least we were be able to get some business beforehand," Mr Minion said.
The recreation centre currently has an application before the City of Ballarat requesting a 'retail to sell liquor'.
As for the concern of safety, Mr Minion said the business would diligently abide by a zero-alcohol policy for both the axe-throwing and plate breaking activities.
"We'll have to keep good eye on that (the zero-alcohol policy); it's gonna be a bit of a juggle, but we'll make it work," he said.
"People will sign waiver forms stating they are adhering to the zero-zero rule so we'll have that as a bit more accountability."
However, alcohol limits will be permitted for their other spaces including the retro arcade area as well as their escape rooms.
The proposal writes a maximum of 10 patrons at the facility with two staff members will be permitted at any one time with operating hours set to include noon to 8pm for Thursdays, noon to 10pm Fridays, 10am to 10pm Saturdays and 9am to 8pm Sundays.
While the venue is not near any close by public transport, the application identifies "taxi or Uber" as suitable alternatives.
"There are no taxi ranks in the area but plenty of options for taxis to pick up patrons from the premises," the application said.
The proposal also emphasises having "sufficient public amenities" to meet the liquor licence requirements including disabled toilet access and bins sprawled across the venue.
Since opening, Ballarat Escape Smash Play has seen a surge in customers ranging from hens and bucks party clientele, school children as well as members of the general public.
"Sales were through the roof during school holidays and before Christmas, with Saturdays being by far our biggest days," Mr Minion said.
To make a submission regarding the application, click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
