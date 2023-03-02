The Courier
News

Avalon Airshow is not just about the fast jets as Ballarat's Simon Kinnersly's home-built aircraft proves


By Michelle Smith
Updated March 2 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
Simon Kinnersley with his Sling 4 at Avalon Airshow in 2019 where it won the award for the best presented home-built aircraft. Picture supplied

Ballarat business owner Simon Kinnersly built his plane in his back shed at home, and at the last Avalon Airshow his hard work was rewarded with a prestigious award for the best presented home-built aircraft.



Michelle Smith

journalist

