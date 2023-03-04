The Courier

Renewable energy sector to drive Ballarat and regional jobs now and in the future

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 4 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
Ballarat's newest Powercor apprentices Nicholas Kattula, Thomas Pearson and Matthew Simpson. Picture supplied.

Ballarat and other regional economies of the future will be bolstered by a boom in jobs in the renewable energy sector.

