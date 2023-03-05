The Courier
Our People

International Women's Day 2023: Olivia Sellars, Opera Australia stagehand

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Sellars with fellow new Loreto College Women In Time inductees Michelle Payne and Sister Trish Franklin. Picture by Lachlan Bence

OLIVIA Sellars is quite certain her 14-year-old self, sitting in the school bleachers trying to get the courage to volunteer as a stagehand, would never have believed where she is now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.