In a move to become more environmentally conscious, the City of Ballarat is looking to enforce a new Sustainable Subdivisions Framework (SSF) into their planning scheme.
The policy, which forms part of the council's participation in a trial by the Council Alliance for Sustainable Built Environment (CASBE), seeks to provide planners with greater avenues to measure and achieve stronger sustainability outcomes in residential subdivisions.
Specifically, Ballarat council has plans to focus on three key areas outlined in the SSF which will include ecology and urban heat; site layout and liveability and integrated water management.
However, it is only set to apply to new infill developments which would result in the creation of a road.
In the March 8 council meeting agenda, it wrote these areas were of particular importance as they would help the city promote a more streamlined approach when it came to advocating for more sustainable subdivisions.
"Having a clear and consistent message about Ballarat's key focus areas will allow work to be undertaken with the local development community to build an understanding of what sustainable design measures are currently being implemented or could be implemented moving forward," the agenda wrote.
Other topics highlighted in the CASBE SSF trial, now in its second phase and involves the participation of neighbouring councils, the City of Greater Bendigo and the City of Greater Geelong, include streets and public realm; energy as well as materials and waste.
While the SSF will take "some time" to come into effect into the city's Ballarat Planning Scheme, council officers have noted by honing in on these three areas it will aid with "outlining clear expectations for developers and the community".
"To assist planners, developers, consultants, and the wider community in understanding how they can incorporate related SSF principles into new subdivisions, it is proposed to establish objectives and strategies for each theme, identify how these are linked to the Ballarat Planning Scheme and provide leading examples of what each focus area may look like in practice," the agenda wrote.
"A threshold of when each key focus area should be applied also needs to be established. Having considered the type and size of subdivision applications the City currently receives and the nature of the focus areas, it is considered that each should be applied where a new subdivision would result in the creation of a roadway."
It was however acknowledged, despite this alternate motion lacking formal substance as it "will not carry the full weight of the planning scheme", it will "signal council's strong intent".
This new framework, if adopted, would also help assist the council in delivering Environmental Sustainable Developments (ESD).
Over the next 12 months the Ballarat council will work with a Senior Sustainable Subdivisions Advisor (SSSA) who will provide additional support to the city in achieving such outcomes.
The advisor is also set to assist in the council's assessment of planning applications as well as aiding in facilitating discussions with those in the development field.
It was also noted in "the coming months" the SSSA would also help to develop "further products to support applicants".
This is planned to include checklists to ensure developers are aware of what information is required to be submitted regarding the SSF.
IN THE NEWS:
An information session is also proposed for some time this year with developers and those in the industry regarding the SSF.
CASBE's SSF trial first began in October 2020 with the second phase having commenced in November last year.
An end date for the study has yet to be determined.
A decision on the SSF and council's stance will be made on Wednesday night.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
