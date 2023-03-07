The Courier
Education

Ballarat Grammar make 40,000th sandwich for Eatup Ballarat providing free lunch for students in need

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Grammar students Lucy, Baylee, Alexis, Sadie, Max, and Tom with Alfredton Rotary member and Eatup Ballarat coordinator Deb Robertson. Picture by Lachlan Bence

COVID, rising interest rates and cost of living pressures are driving increasing demand for sandwiches to fill the hungry tummies of primary school students who head to school with no lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.