The Courier
City of Ballarat embarks on second consultation on new four bin waste collection

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated March 8 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 4:50pm
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson is encouraging the community to partake in the council's second waste survey which seeks to better understand reactions to a proposed four bin kerbside collection system. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Ballarat's council is pushing ahead with its major rubbish revamp, which involves mandating a four-bin system.

