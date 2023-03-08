After a three-year wait, Ballarat's popular SpringFest Market Sunday is expected to return in 2023.
The major fundraiser of the Rotary Club of Ballarat was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was cancelled in 2022 over wet weather concerns and a condition relating to environmental restrictions following a heritage protection order on the Lake Wendouree foreshore.
SpringFest Ballarat management committee members confirmed to The Courier they are working towards a return at Lake Wendouree in November 2023.
"We are just working through plans at the moment and permits, and we are hoping to announce the dates in the next couple of months," SpringFest Ballarat co-ordinator Nicole Bartlett said.
"Our first plan is to hold it back at the lake. The aim is to have it at the lake and we are working on those plans."
When SpringFest Market Sunday was last held in 2019, it attracted 35,000 people to Lake Wendouree. Through the market and a raffle, SpringFest raises money and distributes all funds to its community partners.
The Rotary Club of Ballarat has opened expressions of interest for two further Ballarat organisations to become community partners in 2023.
Current community partners include Bungaree Primary School, Phoenix Community College, Miners Rest Primary School and Mount Egerton Primary School.
SpringFest Ballarat co-director Robert Glass said community partners provided a variety of support to the event.
"Community partners are proactive in the planning and running of SpringFest Ballarat, which provides positive opportunities for them to get involved in a large-scale community project," Mr Glass said.
"Engagement with community partners will ensure the event continues with a strong community focus and the manpower to roll out the event year after year under the guidance of the Rotary Club of Ballarat."
Community partners' involvement includes providing volunteers for Market Sunday and Carols by Candlelight, attending meetings and planning from April to December, and logistics support during the week of the market.
They will receive a minimum guarantee of funds of $2500 per year over a three year partnership and network opportunities.
If it was not cancelled in 2022, Market Sunday would have been along a new 2.5 kilometre accessible route around the North Gardens and encompassing the Ballarat Tramway Museum.
This was in place of the traditional six kilometre route around Lake Wendouree. There would have been 530 stalls and 300 vehicles on display.
To register and find out more information on becoming a community partner, visit www.ballaratspringfest.com.au or SpringFest social media www.facebook.com/springfestballarat.
Community partner expressions of interest are to be submitted by Monday, March 27.
