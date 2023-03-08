The Courier
SpringFest Ballarat Market Sunday will return in November 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 9 2023 - 10:00am
After a three-year wait, Ballarat's popular SpringFest Market Sunday is expected to return in 2023.

