Upgrades to one of Sebastopol's most beloved reserves is well on track as the Ballarat council began excavation operations at MR Power Park this month.
The excavation, which will aid with the installation of a water drainage basin near Morgan Street, will mark the starting point to the wetlands and boardwalk.
A council media release wrote the basin in addition to serving as a vital flood mitigation measure, would also help "activate the space from a community and conservation perspective".
The relocation of power infrastructure at the site is also now underway, facilitated by Powercor, and is set to be completed by the end of March.
To date, the city has removed 36 cypress trees as part of the widening and raising of Morgan Street as well as installing pipes for water flow from Crown Street and Kossuth Street.
The removal was overseen by the council's tree management team in line with their City of Ballarat Tree Management Plan 2018-2022.
The works, funded by a $6.1 million pool, is partly supported through developer contributions.
The upgrades form part of the Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan (BWPSP), which will see future urban development within the region's west.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the upgrades would be a boon for residents.
"MR Power Park is a well-used recreation area in Sebastopol, being able to improve the infrastructure surrounding it will be a real benefit to the users of the park," Cr Hudson said.
"The delivery of key infrastructure in a timely and efficient manner is fundamental to sustainable outcomes in urban growth areas such as Ballarat West."
A skate park is also planned for MR Power, funded by the state government through their Spotlight on Sebastopol project, which will include an off-leash dog park and playground.
It will also bring new exercise equipment, a 3x3 basketball court, AFL goals and new pathways.
The park was one of five projects that received funding as part of a 2018 election commitment to improve the liveability of the southern suburb.
IN THE NEWS:
Sebastopol Shopping Centre, upgrades to the Sebastopol RSL Hall, new lighting at St George's Reserve arena and establishing a community garden at Phoenix Community College were also part of the government's Spotlight on Sebastopol initiative.
The project was supported by detailed community consultation, which helped spearhead the project's design and guide investment priorities.
Works at the reserve first began in early December last year.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.