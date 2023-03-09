The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

City of Ballarat begins excavation works at Sebastopol's MR Power Park as part of water drainage upgrades

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excavations works are in full swing at MR Power Park in Sebastopol as part of the City of Ballarat's $6.1 million drainage upgrade for the reserve. Pictures by Kate Healy.

Upgrades to one of Sebastopol's most beloved reserves is well on track as the Ballarat council began excavation operations at MR Power Park this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.