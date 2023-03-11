The Courier
Dja Dja Wurrung artist Tashara Roberts premieres latest exhibition, A Deeper Connection

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
March 11 2023 - 4:30pm
Dja Dja Wurrung artist Tashara Roberts's latest exhibition, A Deeper Connection at the RACV Goldfields Resort, uses silk and a mixture of native and non native botanicals to highlight Australia's rich and evolving culture. Picture by Terry Hope.

Weaving her creative prowess with botanicals, Dja Dja Wurrung artist Tashara Roberts's latest exhibition, A Deeper Connection at the RACV Goldfields Resort, hopes to reignite the power in community for all Australians.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

