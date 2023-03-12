The Courier
ChillOut 2023 reaches capacity President Matt Clarke is overjoyed

Nieve Walton
Updated March 12 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
This year's ChillOut festivals is one for the history books as one of the biggest crowds made their way to Daylesford.

