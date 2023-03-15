The Courier
CresFest 2023: author Cate Kennedy in Courthouse Conversations

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
Castlemaine award-winning author Cate Kennedy is ready to share hope and optimism in CresFest's Courthouse Conversations.

STEPPING out in Mallacoota in the wake of lockdowns, back to where photographer Helga Salwe first captured the apocalyptic post-bushfire landscape, offered author Cate Kennedy a sense of optimism.

