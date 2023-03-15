The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Committee for Ballarat to host Corporate Citizenship forum

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee for Ballarat leadership lead Ellen Jackson says corporate citizenship brings multiple benefits for all businesses, only many were unsure how to find the best fit. Picture by Adam Trafford

DOING extra good at work and giving back to the community is a concept Committee for Ballarat's Ellen Jackson finds a lot of businesses in the region are trying - or at least wanting to try.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.