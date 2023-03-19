A 24-year-old mother escaped a conviction after a public attack at Delacombe Town Centre, during which she dropped her 18-month old child.
The woman appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one charge of recklessly causing injury.
The court heard, about 4.20pm on April 29, 2022 the woman was at Delacombe Town Centre with her 18-month-old in her arms when she got into a verbal dispute with a neighbour.
The neighbour's step-sister attempted to intervene in the argument, telling the 24-year-old not to swear in front of their children.
She responded by punching the woman, dropping her 18-month old to her waist in the process, hitting his head.
The woman then left the child on the ground as she continued the assault, giving the woman a black eye and graze to her back.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She was later arrested at home, and told police she had lost her temper after thinking the woman told her that her child looked stupid.
The matter was later reported to child protection services, who took custody of the woman's child for three months.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the assault was aggravated by the fact it took place in front of children and in a public setting.
However, Mr Radford said he would proceed without conviction due to the 24-year-old's lack of criminal history and plea of guilty. The woman was fined $1500 without conviction.
Mr Radford warned the woman of the consequences should she come before the court again in similar circumstances.
"Let me say that you really don't want to come back to the courts again for any similar charges," Mr Radford said.
"It won't be as generously dealt with as it has been here today."
