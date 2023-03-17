The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Gold Mine administration: Singapore's Dr Jean-Michel Paul offers to pay debts as owner contests Hall Chadwick

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mine employs about 200 people. File photo

Ballarat Gold Mine could be digging its way out of financial difficulty already as a major investor moves to wipe its debts and take back control from administrators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.