THE future welfare of koalas near Gordon remains clouded almost a year after plans were released to fell a blue gum plantation, say wildlife advocates.
Plans released by the Geelong-based wood processor Midway Limited in May last year showed the 45 hectare plantation - owned by Central Highlands Water (CHW) - would be cleared to make way for expansion works of Gordon's wastewater treatment plant.
In March last year, it was identified through a survey conducted by Midway and CHW, that four koalas are living in the plantation bordered by Cartons Rd and the Western Freeway.
However, a month later after their scheduled felling date, it was revealed Midway did not provide DELWP, now the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) with the mandatory authorisation application. This resulted in Midway's plans to be stalled indefinitely.
CHW, although, did install a temporary fence to protect koalas and other wildlife entering the black spot freeway. The fence was erected from May 2022 and was removed seven months later in December.
Two months after the fence's removal date, Wildlife Victoria rescuers attended a koala death which they believe could have been prevented if the fence was there.
Protesters who picketed the CHW offices in Wendouree on Friday, said they had not received any updates of the plans since June last year.
Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Miriam Robinson said it was important to conduct a peaceful demonstration to signal to both Midway and CHW they were "serious" and "want something done".
"It's been very upsetting for the wildlife rescuers because they're dealing with the emotional toll of having to look after injured animals and it just seems like such a simple problem to solve," Ms Robinson said.
A CHW spokesperson said their body has "no formal role in any harvest of the plantation" however, they are committed to ensuring salvage works are completed in accordance with the requirements of the conversation regulator.
They said they were unaware of when logging would begin and understood Midway Limited was continuing to work towards an application for the relocation of the koalas.
"We would expect to be made aware of any plans in advance of harvest and are awaiting notification from the plantation owner on this," the spokesperson said.
A Conservation Regulator spokesperson said their office still had not received an application to translocate koalas from a blue gum plantation near Gordon.
In February 2022, DELWP sought community consultation to develop a new draft Victorian Koala Management Strategy. As yet, the final report has not been made available to the public.
However, the draft report highlighted that the "only way to exclude koalas from plantations" was through "koala-proof fencing".
A DEECA spokesperson said the new Victorian Koala Management Strategy would be released shortly, however they did not provide an exact timeline despite writing the deadline was to be August 2022.
"We've invested over $3 million over two years to support the delivery of this strategy, including on-ground koala management programs and research helping to conserve Victoria's koala populations into the future," they said.
In a wildlife emergency contact Wildlife Victoria on 8400 7300.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
