Extinction Rebellion holds protest seeking answers about koala management at Gordon blue gum plantation

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 20 2023 - 4:30am
Extinction Rebellion Ballarat protested outside the offices of Central Highlands Water in Wendouree on March 17 seeking answers on the welfare of four koalas who have been living in a blue gum plantation in Gordon since about March 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford.

THE future welfare of koalas near Gordon remains clouded almost a year after plans were released to fell a blue gum plantation, say wildlife advocates.

